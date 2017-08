March 22 (Reuters) - Jih Lin Technology Co Ltd:

* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in a Suzhou-based precision company, Malaysian SH Precision Sdn. Bhd. and SH Precision Co., Ltd. at 495 million yen in total from SH Materials Co., Ltd.

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0CfpiR

