March 23 KOSAIKOGEI Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to change its name to Kohsai Co Ltd, effective on Aug. 21

* Says co appoints Nakachi & Co as new corporate auditor to replace YUSEI Audit & Co, effective on April 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mmRT2I ; goo.gl/TazRuu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)