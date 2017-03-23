BRIEF-ElringKlinger: Klaus Eberhardt nominated new chairman of supervisory board
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
March 23 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016


* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing