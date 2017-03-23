BRIEF-Italia Independent Group FY net result turns to loss of EUR 12.3 mln
* FY turnover 27.7 million euros ($29.94 million) versus 39.6 million euros year ago
March 23 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fJ05lB
(Beijing Headline News)
March 24 Kwong Lung Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.6 per share for 2016