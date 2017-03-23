BRIEF-ElringKlinger: Klaus Eberhardt nominated new chairman of supervisory board
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
March 23 ALFOT Technologies Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pjl9Fx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015