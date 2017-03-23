BRIEF-Italia Independent Group FY net result turns to loss of EUR 12.3 mln
* FY turnover 27.7 million euros ($29.94 million) versus 39.6 million euros year ago
March 23 Les Enphants Co Ltd:
* Says no dividend for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KNGtGH

March 24 Kwong Lung Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.6 per share for 2016