March 24 (Reuters) - Fruta Fruta Inc :

* Co signs agreement with a Taiwan food maker KEE Fresh & Safe Foodtech Co Ltd, on sale of co' products in Taiwan

* And co also enters into OEM (Origin Entrusted Manufacture) contract with KEE Fresh & Safe Foodtech Co Ltd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/quZNlK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)