5 months ago
BRIEF-Nikko Travel says outcome of ToB offered by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nikko Travel says outcome of ToB offered by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Nikko Travel Co Ltd :

* Says about 8.6 million shares of co' stock were offered in a takeover bid by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd (the acquirer) from Feb. 13 to March 23

* Says acquisition price at 390 yen per share

* Settlement date starts from March 30

* The acquirer will own 91.22 percent stake in co after transaction, up from 0 percent currently

* Co's current top shareholder Kazuhiro Kunoki will decrease his stake in co to 0 percent from 37.57 percent

* Shareholding structure will change on March 30

* The company will be delisted from TSE accordingly

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HxSSeY ; goo.gl/Gh8ife

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

