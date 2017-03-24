BRIEF-BlackBerry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration
* Qualcomm - announced binding interim arbitration award requiring co to refund a sum of $814.9 million, plus interest and attorneys' fees, to BlackBerry
March 24 Cypress Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kscYbJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm - announced binding interim arbitration award requiring co to refund a sum of $814.9 million, plus interest and attorneys' fees, to BlackBerry
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon: