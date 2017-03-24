BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
March 24 Tong Yang Industry Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.12 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jJKA2Z
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest in Rimac Automobili d.o.o, Greyp Bikes d.o.o in Croatia