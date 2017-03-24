BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
March 24 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says its motor decoration unit signs MoU with Yangzhou Derwins Plastic Technology Co Ltd on setting up JV to produce PVC artificial leather for car use
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest in Rimac Automobili d.o.o, Greyp Bikes d.o.o in Croatia