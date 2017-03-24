BRIEF-Vestel Beyaz Esya proposes net 0.8053 lira/shr dividend for 2016
April 12 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
March 24 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd :
* Says co completes establishment of electric JV in Guangdong with partners and holds 50 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4r7Jxz
* Legal adviser has on 10 april 2017 received a summons under action number hcmp 284 of 2017 filed by plaintiffs against defendants