BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Analog Integrations Corp:
* Says no dividend for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uyvn7R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm