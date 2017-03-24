March 24 Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 12 million yuan to set up a tech JV with a Shenzhen-based investment LLP

* Says new JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and co will hold a 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y0ibAQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)