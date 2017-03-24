BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 12 million yuan to set up a tech JV with a Shenzhen-based investment LLP
* Says new JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and co will hold a 60 percent stake in it
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm