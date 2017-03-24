BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance patent protection until 2032
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
March 24 CHC Healthcare Group:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$ 1 per share for 2016
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury