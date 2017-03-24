BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Net One Systems Co Ltd:
* Says it plans to set up a new unit in Tokyo, named Net One Connect G.K.
* Says the new unit to be engaged in cloud networking software package business
* Says the new unit to be capitalized at 10 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bcTcHF
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm