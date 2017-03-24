BRIEF-Blackberry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm
March 24 Juic International Corp:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions