BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
(Fixes formatting in text)
March 24 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to set up investment fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n172F8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.