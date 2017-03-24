BRIEF-Open Finance TFI to merge with Noble Funds TFI
* The extraordinary shareholder meeting of Open Finance TFI resolves to merge with Noble Funds TFI
March 24 HH Leasing & Financial Corp:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese:
COLOMBO, April 12 Sri Lankan shares extended gains for an eleventh straight session, posting their biggest single-day gain in more than two years, as foreign investors aggressively bought blue chip stocks.