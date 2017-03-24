Brazil's retail sales drop unexpectedly in February
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.2 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
March 24 All Ring Tech Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kH9pKX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DAKAR, April 12 Democratic Republic of Congo hopes to import electricity from South Africa, an expensive measure aimed at reducing a gaping power deficit that has dented mining output in the continent's top copper producer, the chamber of commerce said on Wednesday.