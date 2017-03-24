BRIEF-Anoto and NeoLAB establish strategic relationship
* ANOTO AND NEOLAB RESOLVE LEGAL DISPUTES AND ESTABLISH STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP
March 24 Elite Material Co Ltd:
* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$1.5 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment
April 12 BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday Qualcomm Inc was asked to pay the Canadian company about $814.9 million in an interim arbitration decision over royalty overpayments.