5 months ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical to raise stakes in two pharmaceutical units
March 27, 2017 / 2:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical to raise stakes in two pharmaceutical units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Co plans to acquire totaling 6.5 percent stake in its Yangzhou-based pharmaceutical marketing unit from the unit's other shareholders, raising stake in it to 98.5 percent from 91 percent

* Co plans to buy remaining 12 percent stake at 408,200 yuan in a Nanjing-based pharmaceutical tech unit which will be wholly owned by co after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yol85L ; goo.gl/RFTNLQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

