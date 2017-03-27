BRIEF-Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical to raise stakes in two pharmaceutical units

March 27 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Co plans to acquire totaling 6.5 percent stake in its Yangzhou-based pharmaceutical marketing unit from the unit's other shareholders, raising stake in it to 98.5 percent from 91 percent

* Co plans to buy remaining 12 percent stake at 408,200 yuan in a Nanjing-based pharmaceutical tech unit which will be wholly owned by co after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yol85L ; goo.gl/RFTNLQ

