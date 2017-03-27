BRIEF-Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology to boost units' capital; unit to cooperate with media firm

March 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co Ltd :

* Co plans to boost capital of 5 million yuan into a wholly owned shanghai-based fitness equipment unit

* Co plans to boost capital of 19.5 million yuan into a wholly owned shanghai-based trading unit

* Says co's unit signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with a Tianjin-based media firm, Wanda's unit, entering in to a 5-yr collaboration with totaling investment of no less than 300 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FY1qRs ; goo.gl/EnQfJt ; goo.gl/EiMIoQ

