BRIEF-Takara Holdings' subsidiary Takara Bio says merger between US-based units

March 27 (Reuters) - Takara Bio Inc :

* Says the company's wholly owned US-based sub-subsidiary Takara Bio USA Inc plans to merge with co's other two wholly owned US-based sub-subsidiaries Rubicon Genomics Inc and WaferGen Bio-systems Inc, with effective date on March 31 (for Rubicon) and May 31 (for WaferGen)respectively

* Says units Rubicon Genomics and WaferGen Bio-systems will be dissolved after transaction

* Says the company, Takara Bio Inc, is a consolidated subsidiary of Takara Holdings Inc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lUD7Ey ; goo.gl/l13Gch

