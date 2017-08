March 27 (Reuters) - Yamano Holdings Corp :

* Says its current president Yoshitomo Yamano inherited 2.9 million shares from former president Akihide Yamano

* Says Akihide Yamano's stake in co was lowered to 5.47 percent (1.9 million shares) from 14.03 percent (4.8 million shares)

* Shareholding structure change occurred on March 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0rPEs5

