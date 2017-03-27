FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund announces IPO on Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 29
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund announces IPO on Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 29, 2017, under the symbol "9283"

* The company will offer a total of 39,140 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 100,000 yen per share with total offering amount will be 3.91 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd included, five securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GEfVxz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.