FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-No.1 announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on March 28
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 27, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-No.1 announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on March 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - No.1 Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 28, 2017, under the symbol "3562"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 440,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 220,000 shares and privately held 220,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,470 yen per share with total offering amount will be 646.8 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and Cosmo Securities Co Ltd included, ten securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9IfYLp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.