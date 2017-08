March 28 (Reuters) - Western Securities Co., Ltd.:

* Says to issue 726.8 million shares of common stock, at the price of 6.87 yuan per share to its existing shareholders

* Says shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 2.6 new shares for every 10 shares they hold

* Says the company aims to raise up to 5 billion yuan through the rights issue

