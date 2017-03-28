FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing plans merger with units
March 28, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing plans merger with units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Says co plans merger of musical instruments units with two phases

* Says, as phase one, co's Shizuoka-based 55 percent owned unit plans to merge with co's 85.7 percent owned unit Diapason via stock swap, and unit Diapason will be dissolved after transaction

* One share of unit Diapason's stock will be exchanged with 455.74 shares of co's Shizuoka-based 55 percent owned unit's stock, and 546,888 shares of Nippon co's Shizuoka-based 55 percent owned unit's stock will be exchanged

* As phase two, the company will merge the surviving unit after phase one merger, and the surviving unit will be dissolved after transaction

* Restructures will be effective on June 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jmSq2H

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

