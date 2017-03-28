FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied Architects to split business to set up new unit; sell unit to Daito via stock swap
March 28, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Allied Architects to split business to set up new unit; sell unit to Daito via stock swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Allied Architects Inc :

* Says it plans to split SNS platform GreenSnap operation business to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo named GreenSnap on March 31

* Says co resolves to sell the newly established subsidiary GreenSnap to an Osaka-based firm Daito Co Ltd which is mainly engaged in DIY creativity business, via stock swap, in mid-May

* Co will own about 10 percent stake in Daito Co Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yFwmgD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

