5 months ago
March 28, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Temona announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Temona Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 6, 2017, under the symbol "3985"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 288,800 common shares, comprised of newly issued 240,000 shares and privately held 48,800 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,400 yen per share with total offering amount will be 693.1 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Kyokuto Securities Co Ltd and Ace Securities Co Ltd included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Nbf0hE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

