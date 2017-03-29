FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fujitsu amends acquisition plan for shares of Solekia via ToB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer takeover bid for 735,236 shares(or no less than 445,924 shares) of Solekia Ltd at 4,000 yen per share

* In the previous release disclosed on March 16, it planned to offer takeover bid for 735,357 shares(or no less than 446,045 shares) of Solekia at 3,500 yen per share

* Says the total amount for the acquisition is raised to 2.94 billion yen, up from 2.57 billion yen

* Says Fujitsu will raise stake in Solekia to 87.5 percent from 2.7 percent after the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KWeR5H; goo.gl/MQkIZR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

