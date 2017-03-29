BRIEF-Oncolys BioPharma plans capital alliance with bio firm in vaccine business

March 29 (Reuters) - Oncolys BioPharma Inc :
* Says the company plans to enter into a capital alliance with University of Washington-originated bio firm Precision Virologics Inc which is engaged in R&D of vaccine for emerging infectious disease, in April
* Says co was granted to own right of veto regarding all projects of Precision Virologics in Asia area
* Co will use $500,000 to acquire shares issued by Precision Virologics, and will own about 14 percent stake in it after transaction
* Business expects to initiate since April
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TPt2SS
