BRIEF-Oncolys BioPharma plans capital alliance with bio firm in vaccine business

* Says the company plans to enter into a capital alliance with University of Washington-originated bio firm Precision Virologics Inc which is engaged in R&D of vaccine for emerging infectious disease, in April

* Says co was granted to own right of veto regarding all projects of Precision Virologics in Asia area

* Co will use $500,000 to acquire shares issued by Precision Virologics, and will own about 14 percent stake in it after transaction

* Business expects to initiate since April

