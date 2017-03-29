FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Oncolys BioPharma plans capital alliance with bio firm in vaccine business
March 29, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oncolys BioPharma plans capital alliance with bio firm in vaccine business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Oncolys BioPharma Inc :

* Says the company plans to enter into a capital alliance with University of Washington-originated bio firm Precision Virologics Inc which is engaged in R&D of vaccine for emerging infectious disease, in April

* Says co was granted to own right of veto regarding all projects of Precision Virologics in Asia area

* Co will use $500,000 to acquire shares issued by Precision Virologics, and will own about 14 percent stake in it after transaction

* Business expects to initiate since April

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TPt2SS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

