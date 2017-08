March 30 (Reuters) - Kenedix Inc :

* Says co plans to buy a plot of land located in Yokohama via co's wholly owned limited company KRF48 (SPC) from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, on March 30

* Acquisition amount is 16.1 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3W4GPz

