March 30 (Reuters) - Fuji Oil Holdings Inc:

* Says the co's top shareholder Itochu Corp transferred its entire owned 25.5 percent stake in the co to its 90-percent-owned unit, which is engaged in research, consulting, investment and financing of foodstuffs business

* Says effective March 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hibTBw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)