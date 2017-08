March 30 (Reuters) - Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co., Ltd.:

* Says it raised 913.0 million yuan via private placement

* Says the controlling shareholder's stake is lowered to 69.2 percent from 75.3 percent after the private placement

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8D4E2c; goo.gl/bbVwWO

