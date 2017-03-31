BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University units to set up industrial buyout fund with partners

March 31 (Reuters) - Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:

* Says its controlling investment unit and its wholly owned asset management unit plan to set up buyout fund with partners

* Says the fund to be used to invest in health industry

* Says the fund with a total scale of 1 billion yuan

* Says the controlling investment unit will invest 112 million yuan to acquire 11.2 percent stake in it and the wholly owned asset management unit to invest 8 million yuan to acquire 0.8 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lDgBj1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)