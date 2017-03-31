FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ichigo takes out 8 bln yen loan, signs 14 bln yen commitment lines
March 31, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ichigo takes out 8 bln yen loan, signs 14 bln yen commitment lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Ichigo Inc :

* Says it took out 8 billion yen worth loan on March 31, with a term of 7 years

* Says it signed loan contract with commitment lines worth 14 billion yen in total, with a term of 2 years

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition of hotels

* Says it also financed 7 billion yen in total to fund development and acquisition of solar power generation station as well as the CAPEX expenses

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Tm3eRZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

