5 months ago
BRIEF-Kenedix Retail Reit to issue units and signs commitment line contract to fund loan repayment and acquisition
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kenedix Retail Reit to issue units and signs commitment line contract to fund loan repayment and acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Kenedix Retail Reit Corp:

* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise up to 20.34 billion yen in total

* Says it signed commitment line contract worth 2 billion yen in total

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund repayment of loans and acquisition of properties

* Says the co will acquire eight properties, based in Yokohama, Chiba, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Shizuoka

* Says the total acquisition price at 32.66 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Pmulvs; goo.gl/VP8WxN; goo.gl/BxHnBA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

