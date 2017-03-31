FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Asia Development Capital to buy stakes in two firms
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Asia Development Capital to buy stakes in two firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Asia Development Capital Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake of shares in a Tokyo-based firm China Commerce (target firm 1), which is engaged in Unionpay online shopping mall operation business, with transaction amount undetermined, in late-April

* Co plans to acquire 3,000 shares in a Chiba-based firm (target firm 2) engaged in pawnshop business, for 32 million yen, raising stake in it to 74 percent from 35 percent, on April 3

* Says co will acquire shares in the two target firms via private placement plan offered by them

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NHtExD ; goo.gl/WExOnZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.