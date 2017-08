April 4 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc :

* Says co completes full acquisition of Turkey seasoning maker Örgen Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. as well as its brand Bizim Mutfak, on April 3 (local time)

* Acquisition amount is 197 million Turkish lira (about 6.1 billion yen)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PUXWnO

