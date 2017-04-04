BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings says outcome of ToB offered by unit for shares in Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd

April 4 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp :

* Says 16.8 million shares of Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by co's wholly owned unit from Feb. 27 to April 3

* Acquisition price at 8,535 yen per share

* Settlement date starts from April 21

* Co's unit will own 93.50 percent stake (19,994 voting rights) in Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd, up from 14.82 percent stake (3,170 voting rights), after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CwkvXI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)