5 months ago
BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings says outcome of ToB offered by unit for shares in Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd
April 4, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings says outcome of ToB offered by unit for shares in Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp :

* Says 16.8 million shares of Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by co's wholly owned unit from Feb. 27 to April 3

* Acquisition price at 8,535 yen per share

* Settlement date starts from April 21

* Co's unit will own 93.50 percent stake (19,994 voting rights) in Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd, up from 14.82 percent stake (3,170 voting rights), after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CwkvXI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

