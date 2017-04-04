BRIEF-Infoteria to fully acquire UK design firm for 7 mln pounds

April 4 (Reuters) - Infoteria Corp :

* Says it plans to fully acquire UK-based design firm This Place Limited for totaling 7 million pounds (976.5 million yen) on April 20

* Says co will own 100 percent stake in This Place Limited after transaction

* Co plans to distribute 185,278 shares of its common stock at 754 yen per share via private placement and to raise 139.7 million yen in total

* Says placement date is April 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d8MWh8

