April 5 (Reuters) - Sourcenext Corp :

* Says co plans to buy 100,000 shares in a Bangladesh-based software development firm BJIT Ltd via private placement plan, on April 14

* Acquisition amount is 41 million yen

* Co will own a 12.66 percent stake in BJIT Ltd, up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yv4anz

