BRIEF-Akatsuki to buy stakes in three firms for totaling 6.14 bln yen

April 5 (Reuters) - Akatsuki Corp :
* Co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm Total Estate Holdings, 88.9 percent stake in a Yokohama-based construction firm Total Tec and 70 percent stake in a Yokohama-based real estate agency
* Co will wholly own Total Estate Ltd via acquisition of Total Estate Holdings
* Says it plans to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary to implement the acquisition
* Total acquisition amount is 6.14 billion yen
* Transaction date is July 3
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QbVwZB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)