BRIEF-Akatsuki to buy stakes in three firms for totaling 6.14 bln yen
April 5, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Akatsuki to buy stakes in three firms for totaling 6.14 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Akatsuki Corp :

* Co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm Total Estate Holdings, 88.9 percent stake in a Yokohama-based construction firm Total Tec and 70 percent stake in a Yokohama-based real estate agency

* Co will wholly own Total Estate Ltd via acquisition of Total Estate Holdings

* Says it plans to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary to implement the acquisition

* Total acquisition amount is 6.14 billion yen

* Transaction date is July 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QbVwZB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

