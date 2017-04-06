BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
(Corrects percentage increase to 30-35 pct instead of 30-50 pct in headline and bullet point)
April 5 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-35 percent y/y from 736 million yuan ($106.75 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oBovsd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing