BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Taiwan Thick-Film Ind Corp :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$2 for every one share for 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment