BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Medrx Co Ltd :
* Says the company enters into a license contract with an India-based pharma Cipla Ltd's wholly owned US-based unit Cipla USA Inc, on development and sale of MRX-4TZT, transdermal patch for the treatment of spastic paralysis
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing