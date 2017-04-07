FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical says splitting off partial Takeda Development Center Japan businesses to unit and plans JV with PRA Health Sciences
April 7, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical says splitting off partial Takeda Development Center Japan businesses to unit and plans JV with PRA Health Sciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to transfer partial Takeda Development Center Japan business related to clinical trials, pharmacovigilance services for both development and marketed products which are operated by TDC Japan, to its wholly owned unit as succeeding company which is established on March 30

* Business split-off will be effective on June 1

* Says co will sell 50 percent stake of shares in the unit (the succeeding company) to PRA Health Sciences Inc's unit Pharm Research Associates (UK) Ltd (PRA(UK)), at an undisclosed price, on June 1

* Through the transaction, the succeeding company will become a joint venture between Takeda and PRA(UK)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fPCvcC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

