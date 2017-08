April 7 (Reuters) - Rossmax International Ltd :

* Says it received patent for oxy generator in PRC, with period from Dec. 21, 2016 to July 12, 2026

* Says it received patent for Suction phlegm machine in PRC, with period from Jan. 11, 2017 to June 30, 2026

